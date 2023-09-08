September 8, 2023

Rolling Stones unveil new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

rolling stones launch new album "hackney diamonds", in london
Rolling Stones band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood attend a launch event for their new album 'Hackney Diamonds', at Hackney Empire in London

The Rolling Stones announced ‘Hackney Diamonds’, their first album of original music for 18 years, at the Hackney Empire theatre in east London on Wednesday.

“We’re here to present our new single, which is called ‘Angry’, and the video of it, and ‘Angry’ is the first single from our new album, which is called ‘Hackney Diamonds’, which is why we are in Hackney, and which comes out on October 20,” frontman Mick Jagger, 80, told U.S. talk show Jimmy Fallon in a live stream broadcast.

Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – the surviving core of the 61-year-old band and all dressed in black – arrived at the theatre in a London taxi, with Jagger paying the fare in cash.

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the Stones’ biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of “Angry” have also been posted on a website called “don’tgetangrywithme.com”.

The album, whose title refers to broken glass after a robbery, will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

