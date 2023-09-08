September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two French sailors assaulted in Limassol, police to secure arrest warrants (update)

By Iole Damaskinos0190
police light
File photo

Two French sailors reported being attacked shortly after midnight on Thursday in Limassol. Police have secured witnesses and arrest warrants are expected to be issued.

According to the Limassol CID, the complainants, aged 21 and 25, reported that they were attacked by unknown persons while walking in the coastal area together with their friends, in the vicinity of the Limassol marina.

The two young men were taken to a private clinic where they were given firs aid and kept as a precaution, having mainly suffered facial injuries.

Police are investigating the case of assault with grievous and actual bodily harm. According to police sources, information has been secured on the suspects and their arrest warrants are expected to be issued.

Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou confirmed to Cyprus Mail that the attack was not racially motivated and was not connected in any way to recent episodes in the city.

Related Posts

Two on bail after attempting to smuggle meat to north

Tom Cleaver

The art exhibitions of September

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

UK Cypriots hit back at ex British secretary’s comments

Iole Damaskinos

Person missing at sea found injured after jet ski accident

Staff Reporter

Woman caught with nine kilos of cannabis

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign