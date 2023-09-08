September 8, 2023

Woman caught with nine kilos of cannabis

By Staff Reporter01
Police on Thursday confiscated over nine kilos cannabis from a woman arriving at Larnaca Airport.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested for investigation into the case of illegal drug importation.

During a check carried out by customs officers on the woman’s luggage five plastic packages were found, containing approximately 9.5  kilograms of cannabis.

The 24-year-old was arrested for evident offenses of importation and possession of illegal drugs with intent to supply.

Police are continuing the investigation.

