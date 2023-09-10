New party to fight elections in 2024

Intensive moves are underway to create a new political party on the island called Volt Cyprus, which will focus on resolving the Cyprus problem, modernising the country and European integration.
At the European level, the new party will join Volt Europa, the pan-European party founded by citizens in a response to populism, nationalism and partisanship.
Taking part in the efforts to form the new party are the Famagusta – For Cyprus party and the New Wave political movement in addition to several independent figures who share the vision for a reunited federal Cyprus, in a united Europe.
Founders of Famagusta – For Cyprus Anna Marangou and Christakis Nikita and the founder of New Wave Constantinos Christofides have, according to Politis, given the green light for the merge of the two to create the new party.
According to the daily, a founding congress will be held on November 19 to elect the leadership.
One month ahead of that, the party will outline its positions, drawn up by a 25-member guiding committee including those from the two political movements.
Breaking from tradition, the party plans on having two co-presidents, one male and one female. Listening to the voice of vice presidents and committees, the party intends to have a more democratic character, Politis said.
The party is expected to field its own candidates for the European elections next year, with the plan to include Turkish Cypriots in addition to those from the LGBTQ community and have equal numbers of men as women on the ticket.
At the moment, the effort is focused on finding dynamic personalities to better communicate the positions of the new party.
The new party will also take part in the 2024 local elections and consultations are already underway for collaborations with others although it is understood the party will field its own candidate for mayor of Famagusta.
Volt Europa has a presence in more than 30 countries, and is the first pan-European party, with a common political framework. It believes that traditional parties cannot provide solutions to today’s problems. It currently has two MEPs, which are part of the Greens group.