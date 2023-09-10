September 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain and storms expected as temperature drops

By Katy Turner0332
Rains are expected to hit Cyprus later on Sunday, the Met Office said, while temperatures are set to fall as of Monday.

Clouds are set to develop throughout the day leading to isolated showers and even storms from noon into the early afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 35C inland, 31C on the west coast, 33C on the other coasts and 26C in the mountains.

More rains are expected overnight, possibly at the beach.

On Monday more clouds are expected leading to further isolated storms.

The following day more clouds and storms are expected, mostly in the mountains.

From Monday there will be a drop in temperature with levels being slightly below the average for the time of year.

 

