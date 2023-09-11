September 11, 2023

15-year-old Cypriot racer needs financial support now

By Press Release03
mid ohio win
15-year-old Evagoras Papasavvas

He is only 15 years old but Evagoras Papasavvas managed to steal the spotlight at the USF2000 championship in the USA and make the talent hunters talk with admiration about this “sky-high kid from Limassol.”

In his first substantially completed season in USF2000, Papasavvas managed to put Cyprus in the winner’s club and take fourth place in this prestigious American championship, a fact that now makes him one of the most promising talents in the automotive world.

But in order for the young Cypriot to live the dream that will get him, along with the island, the attention of the world motor racing community, he needs financial support. Support from the state and from sponsors. None of those who have reached this level have ever been able to do it on their own.

We have a duty to emphasise that such talent and such opportunities do not often appear in a country like Cyprus. That is why it is worth investing in them and following the example of most countries around the world, which rush to help immediately.

The benefit and visibility that Cyprus can have, as well as the sponsors who will support the teenager, is very great. Suffice to say that the distinction in such a high field of global sport (especially at a time when Cyprus and every corner of the globe have access to it through television coverage and social media) can raise the name and prestige of the investors involved to an unprecedented level.

Papasavvas is currently one of the most promising talents representing the island in such an important foreign championship, since USF2000 is just two steps away from the famous Indycar championship.

This “golden opportunity”, in view of the start of the 2024 season, should not be missed.

