Heavy rains swept the mountains and other areas of Cyprus on Tuesday afternoon after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, in place until 6pm, for thunderstorms.

Police said heavy rainfall in Spilia, Kannavia and Kakopetria was affecting local roads, with reduced visibility reported for drivers.

Social medias in Lythrodontas and Athienou also reported heavy rains.

Police urged motorists to drive carefully at a low speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and use their headlights.

Rainfall during the strongest storms could exceed 35 millimetres per hour in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 34C in Nicosia, 30C in Limassol and Paphos and 32C in Larnaca.

Temperatures in Troodos are expected to reach about 25C.

The weather is expected to become mainly clear by tonight, though further rain and thunderstorms are forecast for tomorrow afternoon.

The rain follows a similar picture on Monday afternoon when areas of Nicosia were quickly flooded and rivers temporarily started to flow.