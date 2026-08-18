A yellow weather warning has been issued for expected thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, the met office said.

The warning will be in effect between 1pm and 6pm, with the storms expected to impact inland areas, the mountains, and possibly the east coast as well.

Hailstones will be possible, while the intensity of rainfall is expected to exceed 35 millimetres per hour in parts.

The warning comes after extreme storms hit Trikomo on Sunday and then Nicosia on Monday.