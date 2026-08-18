Tuesday is set to begin with clear skies across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather inland and in the mountains after midday and produce rain and storms.

Temperatures will rise to 34 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the west and southwest coasts, 32 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 25 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies over the western half of the island will be cloudy, while the skies over the island’s eastern half will be clear, with temperatures expected to drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

More rain is expected to hit on Wednesday afternoon, while Thursday and Friday are expected to remain dry.

Temperatures will remain stable through Wednesday and Thursday, before rising again on Friday.