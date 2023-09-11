September 11, 2023

One in five Cypriots ‘cannot afford to keep their homes warm’

Almost a fifth of Cypriots cannot afford to keep their homes warm, according to the European Union’s statistical agency Eurostat.

According to figures compiled in 2022, 19.2 per cent of Cypriots could not afford to heat their homes, more than double the EU average of 9.3 per cent.

This figure puts Cyprus second highest in the EU for the percentage of people unable to afford to heat their homes, with Bulgaria topping the list with 22.5 per cent.

Finland had the lowest rate of people unable to afford to heat their homes at just 1.4 per cent.

