PIN-UP wins in two categories at SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards 2023

The ceremony to award the best representatives of the gambling industry took place in Cyprus on September 4, 2023 at the SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 conference. PIN-UP confirmed its leading positions in the global market, taking two wins at once.
One of the main events of this year’s gambling industry was the SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 conference, which was attended by 12,000 delegates from over 700 companies. The event brought together the industry’s leading players and innovators to discuss gambling industry trends and identify market leaders in different categories. One of the conference participants, PIN-UP, won in two categories: WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR — PIN-UP Global, and MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR — PIN-UP Partner
“In each of the SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards nominations, we are used to recognising those who really drive the industry forward. Innovation, implementation of the best solutions and the ability to be a trendsetter in the industry are the hallmarks of PIN-UP. That’s why their victory in two nominations at once was not a surprise to me, it was expected,” shared Eman Pulis, Founder & CEO of Sigma Group.
“Each new award confirms that our expertise and rapid pace of development is recognised and appreciated by industry leaders — this motivates us to grow and become even stronger. We are planning to expand the geography of the ecosystem and move forward. We are grateful to the organisers of SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 for recognising PIN-UP among the best representatives of the market,” commented Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global.
PIN-UP Global is a full-cycle ecosystem with its own products and services for the gaming industry: software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support, and much more.
Today, PIN-UP Global is represented in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Peru), has more than 2,000 employees, and operates in seven different areas: PIN-UP.TECH, PIN-UP.BUSINESS, PIN-UP.CRM, PIN-UP.TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.PLAY, PIN-UP.CARE and PIN-UP.TEAM.
SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards 2023 is an annual award ceremony for the best representatives of the gambling industry, which takes place within the framework of the conference with the same name. The winners are selected by voting.