September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos hotels ‘to reach 80% occupancy’ in September and October

By Tom Cleaver00
paphos harbour tourists 2016
Tourists walk along Paphos harbour (file photo)

Occupancy rates at hotels in Paphos are expected to reach 80 per cent during the months of September and October, according to Paphos hoteliers’ association chairman Thanos Michaelides.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Michaelides said the numbers are “satisfactory” and added that there is also a reasonable amount of interest among people making last-minute bookings.

He added that his goal is to “improve hotel occupancy and income”.

In addition, he said hotel occupancy in Paphos during August had ranged between 90 and 95 per cent, and that he expects numbers in Novembers to also be “satisfactory”, though does not yet have a clear picture of what figures will look like at this stage.

Tom Cleaver
