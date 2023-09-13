Does Binance dump Bitcoin and defend $BNB with a hidden agenda? Savvy investors turn to Domini.art

In the first half of September, Bitcoin ($BTC) saw bearish movement. Meanwhile, $BNB followed suit by declining substantially. As experts investigate both coins’ recent downtrends, Domini.art ($DOMI) emerged as a promising crypto to buy, set to provide its investors with 633% returns following presale.

But before we delve deeper into $DOMI and why it might be a good crypto for beginners, let’s take a closer look at $BTC and $BNB to determine the top crypto to invest in.

Bitcoin fails to spark new bull run

On September 1, the SEC announced that it is delaying its decision on six applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs. Experts predicted that this would give rise to negative crypto sentiment and might cause the $BTC price to drop by decreasing investors’ interest and confidence in the coin.

Following this announcement, the $BTC price dropped by 1.6% from $26,287 to $25,856 between September 1 and 10.

Although Bitcoin has failed to initiate a bull run, experts are still optimistic about an uptrend in the future. As of September 10, some of Bitcoin’s monthly indicators were positive, signaling that the $BTC coin might surge in the coming days.

Interestingly, $BNB exhibits a similar scenario.

$BNB dips amidst market turmoil

On September 8, 2023, Binance announced that it would end support for NFT-related features and Polygon-based NFTs. Experts predicted a $BNB value depreciation due to a drop in investors’ interest and the coin’s utility.

These predictions proved to be true when $BNB dipped by 2.3% from $217 to $212 between September 8 and 10. Investors might also attribute the recent downtrend to surging market volatility and circulating rumors regarding Binance dumping $BTC to prop up the value of $BNB.

However, despite negative news, as of September 10, 2023, some of $BNB’s technical indicators were positive, signaling that price might recover in the coming days.

While $BNB struggled to gain traction, $DOMI is set to grow exponentially throughout its presale stages.

Domini.art set to reward investors with 633% gains following presale

Domini.art is an innovative art marketplace democratizing access to prestigious blue-chip art via blockchain-based solutions.

Through fractional ownership, Domini.art broadens accessibility to prestigious art pieces. By owning fractions of reputed artworks, users can get significant returns while investing in multiple pieces at a time. Domini.art’s dedicated NFT marketplace enables users to diversify their portfolios by exploring various art genres at a fraction of the cost.

Furthermore, Domini.art ensures its marketplace’s security by practicing a proactive risk management approach and by tokenizing user artworks into trending NFTs. This commitment to ensuring transparency safeguards the marketplace and reassures users. Apart from ensuring its marketplace’s security, Domini.art further incentivizes its token holders with additional privileges, such as priority invitations to exclusive art events.

$DOMI is set to deliver massive gains to its investors throughout its presale. As of September 10, 2023, $DOMI has progressed to the Beta stage of its presale. This means that if you invest in $DOMI now, you stand to gain from a 633% surge by the end of presale, from $0.0021 to $0.0154.

