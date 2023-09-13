Putting Cyprus on the global MMA map

Cyprus’ ‘ferocious’ fighter, one of only two in the mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship tells PAUL LAMBIS how overcoming challenges has led him to his current position

It did not take long for MMA fighter Charalampos Grigoriou to announce his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s greatest mixed martial arts organisation.

In just one minute, Cyprus-born Grigoriou took out Cameron Smotherman, a pro MMA fighter from Houston, Texas, which also resulted in a contract from UFC and him becoming the second Cypriot to sign with the organisation and represent Cyprus on the world’s greatest MMA stage.

“We put Cyprus on the global MMA map,” he told the Cyprus Mail. “It’s amazing for me, amazing for my people in Cyprus, and the whole of Cyprus in general.”

Grigoriou, who now lives in the United States, is currently training out of Long Island, New York, and hopes to make his official debut at UFC 295 in November.

But his journey from Paphos to New York has been anything but straightforward. Perseverance, rigorous training and financial restraint although challenging, he believes, are also what prepared him for his greatest career triumph.

In the world of mixed martial arts, nicknames are an important part of a fighter’s persona. “A great nickname can help a fighter stand out and inspire fear in their opponents,” Grigoriou explained.

‘The Ferocious’ was a name he conceived with his former manager to reflect his personality and fighting style in the cage. “In reality, I am the exact opposite, though I admit my childhood was extremely wild”.

Grigoriou, who was born in Paphos in 1992, recalls himself as a bit of a brawly character who was always willing to engage in arguments and physical confrontation. By encouraging Grigoriou to join a Muay Thai and kickboxing club in Paphos, his father tried to tackle his son’s aggressive tendencies and assist him in turning his life around.

And in this way, Grigoriou directed his aggression towards being the best fighter he could be while also embracing the benefits of the sport, which allowed him to improve his focus and mental clarity and reduce anxiety and stress.

As he perfected his fighting techniques and physical abilities, he became increasingly motivated to travel abroad and represent his country on an international level. “I had studied nursing, and despite a steady career working long hours at the hospital, I did not feel any fulfilment,” he said.

“My wife, who was my girlfriend at the time, was studying in the US, and she planted the seed for me to travel abroad. So, I booked my plane ticket to America.

“I had never been to the United States before and had no idea what opportunities were out there, but I needed that push to get out of Cyprus knowing that my career in sports would be limited here.”

Although Grigoriou proudly carries the Cyprus flag on his shoulders every time he enters the combat cage, he considers the United States his home since his arrival in 2017. “At the moment, I have no plans to leave New York, but you never know what the future holds.

“From the beginning, the Greeks and Cypriots of the diaspora have embraced my career entirely, and I feel that the community there is very supportive and proud of my achievements. The diaspora preserves our culture and traditions better than we do at home,” he added.

Aside from the UFC contract, Grigoriou said another key highlight in his career is fighting at Madison Square Garden and meeting Ray Longo, one of the world’s top MMA coaches.

While establishing himself as a professional in his industry, Grigoriou worked a variety of jobs, frequently walking long distances between training facilities and dealing with various hurdles and hardships in a foreign country. “In America, you have to work twice as hard to become a recognised person in the industry. After a few losses, I contemplated leaving the sport entirely, but after much thought and with the backing and encouragement of many people who knew my worth, I chose to turn the page, keep my focus, and try again for the UFC.

“The UFC was my dream, and to be a part of this elite list of fighters is an honour. However, knowing that I have to represent my country overseas is a huge weight on my shoulders, but it gives me strength to be the best that I can be.”

Outside the ring, Grigoriou prefers spending quiet time with his wife, especially taking long bike rides or boat jaunts in Central Park. “It’s a place to escape and reconnect,” he explained. “The United States is a diverse place, and I enjoy interacting with people from various communities.”

Grigoriou is currently in Cyprus filming a documentary for the UFC that will also feature the island. “It is extremely important because it will not only highlight the people of Cyprus and their abilities to be part of such a prominent organisation, while also opening doors of opportunity to younger athletes, but it will also educate the world about Cyprus and where it sits geographically, as most people haven’t even heard of our country.”

‘The Ferocious’ Charalampos Grigoriou is undeniably a rising star who is looking forward to returning to the US to begin a new chapter in his promising career, one that reaffirms to any aspiring fighter in Cyprus that dreams are possible.