Whale top Crypto picks for this month – Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), and Pomerdoge (POMD), but why?

In recent times, three cryptocurrencies have caught the attention of crypto whales: Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), and Pomerdoge (POMD). As most experienced traders know, cryptocurrency whales, those investors with substantial holdings, often have unique insights into the market. Their moves can sway prices and signal potential opportunities. Keep reading to find out why.

Hedera announces a new integration with HealthReady

Long-term holders of Litecoin soar past 5M

Pomerdoge projected to soar by 30x before its presale is over

Hedera (HBAR): A new integration

Hedera (HBAR) has been gaining prominence due to its unique approach to governance and exceptional transaction speed. As a matter of fact, Hedera has undoubtedly captured the attention of crypto whales, and for good reason.

The recent integration of HealthReady, a company at the forefront of merging blockchain technology with medical data, onto the Hedera main network is a testament to the blockchain’s potential.

As crypto whales look for promising projects with real-world impact, Hedera’s ability to facilitate groundbreaking applications like HealthReady’s is undoubtedly a compelling factor in their choice. Market analysts also predict that the Hedera crypto will continue rising in value. In fact, they foresee the Hedera price reaching $0.065 by the end of 2023.

Litecoin (LTC): Holder number grows

Whales in the crypto space have honed in on Litecoin (LTC) as a sound investment choice, and the numbers speak volumes.

In recent Litecoin news, data from the crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock reveals a significant milestone. This milestone is the number of long-term Litecoin holders that has surged past the 5M mark. This upswing signals a clear sign of “growing confidence” in Litecoin as a valuable digital asset.

With its established history and reputation in the crypto community, Litecoin continues to be an appealing option for investors, including whales. Due to all these reasons, experts in the field foresee the Litecoin value sitting between $92.98 and $105.02 by December 2023.

Pomerdoge (POMD): Revolutionizing play-to-earn gaming

Pomerdoge (POMD) is an upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) crypto game that’s creating waves among crypto whales. At its core, POMD is not just a digital currency but also the cornerstone of an exciting gaming ecosystem. Pomerdoge offers an innovative game where players can come together to interact, compete, and, most importantly, earn rewards.

At the heart of Pomerdoge lies the Pomergame, a dynamic and competitive gaming environment. Players can immerse themselves by leveling up their characters or Pomers, creating custom items for them, and more.

Not only that, Pomerdoge boasts a collection of 7,777 unique NFTs. While the benefits of owning these NFTs are being kept under wraps for now, they are expected to play a significant role in the Pomerdoge ecosystem once fully revealed. However, only POMD native token holders will gain access to these NFTs.

Currently, one POMD token costs only $0.014 as it is in Phase One of its presale. But, thanks to its low market cap, many experts believe it will soar much easier than Hedera and Litecoin. In fact, they predict a 30x value rise before the presale ends. Whales looking to capitalize on this growth and also participate in $150,000 weekly giveaways are now flocking to the presale.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more