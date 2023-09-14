Fire at private university determined to be arson

A fire broke out in a Nicosia private university’s basement stairwell, necessitating the need of three engines to deal with the blaze, the fire service said on Thursday.
In an announcement, spokesman for the fire department Andreas Kettis stated that the fire, which broke out on Wednesday at noon, in a pile of stationery and books, was brought under control by 1pm.
According to Kettis the heat and smoke damaged the paint and electrical installations in the staircase.
Members of the fire service extinguished the fire and ventilated the area, while as soon as it broke out security staff evacuated the building, and no one was endangered.
Members of the fire department carried out additional checks for any trapped persons.
An investigation into the causes of the fire in collaboration with the police established that the fire was an act of arson.
Meanwhile, in Limassol overnight firefighters responded to a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment.
Police and the fire service arrived at the scene with two engines from the Ayios Nikolaos fire station, but the fire was extinguished by the owner before the arrival of the firefighters and no one was in danger.
The kitchen equipment was extensively damaged by fire and heat, while the entire apartment was affected by the smoke. Inspection and ventilation was carried out by members of the fire service.
An investigation into the causes of the blaze in cooperation with the competent authorities, determined the fire had been caused by a short circuit.
Additionally, after midnight a fire broke out in a vehicle in a covered parking lot in Aglandjia, in Nicosia.
Police and the fire service responded with two fire engines from the Acropolis fire station and the fire was brought under control shortly after 1am.
From the fire and heat, the vehicle suffered extensive damage to its interior. The causes of the fire will be investigated on Thursday by police and the electromechanical service.
It is noted that over the past 24 hours, from 6am September 13 until 6am on September 14, the service responded to 27 calls for help, 19 fires, six special services and two false alarms.