September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters battling blaze in Koilani (photo)

By Jonathan Shkurko016
fire truck, rescue operations. free public domain cc0 photo.
File photo

A fire is currently raging in the mountain village of Koilani, located north of Limassol.

The Fire Service is currently battling the blaze with ten aerial firefighting means and seven fire trucks.

According to Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the fire is still out of control.

Forestry department officials were also dispatched to the scene to assist firefighters, with volunteers also making their way to Koilani.

fire koilani

