September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey and north carry out military exercise

By Tom Cleaver02
sehit yuzbasi cengiz topel akdeniz firtinasi tatbikati 23 suruyor h120003 e2f7c

The militaries of the north and Turkey are carrying out joint exercises this week.

The exercises, which have been given the official name “Martyr Captain Cengiz Topel Mediterranean storm exercise-23”, are involving land, sea, and air forces from both militaries.

According to the Turkish defence ministry, the exercises aim “to improve training, cooperation, and interoperability” between the Turkish forces in Cyprus and Turkish Cypriot forces.

Related Posts

Ioannou calls on EU to give more aid to thirds countries to curb migration

Jonathan Shkurko

Newly-formed Akamas municipality ‘off to promising start’

Jonathan Shkurko

Military exercise with Italy, France, and Greece to focus on civilian evacuation

Jonathan Shkurko

Prosecution set to call 96 witnesses against ‘little hacker’ in murder case

Nick Theodoulou

Paphos man arrested for cannabis possession

Tom Cleaver

Customs intercept narcotics hidden in cereal boxes

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign