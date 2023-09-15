September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Art shows are back

By Eleni Philippou01
6 162x130web

The September What’s On agenda is quickly filling up with new art exhibitions in galleries all around the island. A handful of art shows have already opened and even more are coming up. Joining the list is Mirrors Everything, Reflects Nothing, an exhibition by Savvas Theofanous. Running from Friday to October 14, a special opening event will take place at Eins Gallery.

Also opening on Friday, in Limassol, is Frixos Papantoniou’s exhibition at Morfi Gallery. Until September 28, the artist will present a collection of his pieces which were created about a decade ago. The gallery has yet to announce more details about the exhibition and updates are expected to be published soon on its Facebook page.

In Nicosia, the In the Footsteps of the Masters exhibition is currently on at Alpha CK Art Gallery, presenting pieces by the French/Cypriot visual artist Michele Ansermet Papadopoulos. Twenty new paintings are exhibited in the showcase which will remain open until the last day of the month.

“My current solo exhibition, represents a personal and artistic evolution inspired by classical masterpieces and modern exuberance,” says the artist.

 

Mirrors Everything, Reflects Nothing

Solo exhibition by Savvas Theofanous. September 15 – October 14. Eins Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Monday-Friday: 4pm-8pm. Saturday:11am-4pm. Tel: 99-522977

Frixos Papantoniou

Solo art exhibition. September 15-28. at Morfi Gallery, Limassol. Monday: 10am-1pm. Tuesday – Friday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm-7pm. Monday and Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:  99-345474. www.morfi.org

In the Footsteps of the Masters

Solo exhibition of the French/Cypriot visual artist Michele Ansermet Papadopoulos. Until September 30. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm and 6.30pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com

