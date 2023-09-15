September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Large quantity of cash found on passenger bound for UK

By Tom Cleaver04
cash 45000web

A total of €45,000 in cash was found in the luggage of a passenger attempting to depart Paphos airport and fly to Stansted airport in the United Kingdom, the customs department said on Friday.

After being tipped off by the police, the customs department searched the passenger’s luggage and found the cash, which had not been declared when the passenger passed through border control.

The money was all seized for further investigation by the customs department to ascertain whether it is the proceeds of illegal activities.

Related Posts

Solution found for Pentakomo waste treatment plant

Nikolaos Prakas

Four MPs ride the bus

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Firefighters to remain in area of Koilani blaze

Iole Damaskinos

Public opinion: How do we solve the migrant issue in Cyprus? (video)

Theo Panayides

Art shows are back

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign