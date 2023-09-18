September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasUSAWorld

Anyone seen my F-35? US searches for fighter jet after mishap

By Reuters News Service03
File Photo: An F-35 fighter jet

The US military said on Monday it was still searching for an F-35 fighter jet after a mishap on Sunday near an air base in South Carolina and has asked for the public’s help locating it.

The pilot of the F-35B Lightning II jet ejected safely from the aircraft, according to a statement from Joint Base Charleston.

“If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600,” the base said on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter.

The fighter jet’s main advantages, according to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin LMT.N, are that it is nearly impossible to track with radar and is packed with advanced sensors and other gear.

Based on the jet’s last known position, the base said search efforts were focused north of the base around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. That could suggest the plane may have crashed in water, which would make it difficult to locate.

The FAA referred queries on the issue to the US military.

Related Posts

Ukraine says it breached Russian lines by recapturing two eastern villages

Reuters News Service

Georgia accuses ex-official of plotting from Ukraine to oust Tbilisi government

Reuters News Service

Russia puts assets controlled by Nobel-winning journalist under state management

Reuters News Service

Pacific island countries to hold second summit next week with Biden

Reuters News Service

China and EU hold talks on AI, cross-border data flow amid renewed tensions

Reuters News Service

Human rights in Russia have ‘significantly deteriorated’ since war

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign