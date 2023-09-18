September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusRugbySport

Cyprus Mouflons ready for new rugby season

By Press Release00
Kit manufacturer VX3 currently has a limited stock of Cyprus replica shirts available to purchase online for delivery worldwide

The Cyprus rugby team are looking forward to the 2023-2024 season in Rugby Europe’s new Rugby XV Conference division. The competition’s format has changed for this season with Conference 1 and 2 divisions and pools being replaced by a unique Conference division with different pools (A, B, C and D).

The Mouflons are in Pool D alongside Israel and Malta. Each team will play the other two teams once at home and once away during the season. More details about the first home fixture will be released soon.

Cyprus’ kit manufacturer VX3 currently has a limited stock of replica shirts available to purchase online for delivery worldwide. Another pre-sale will be announced later in the year, and, due to popular demand, women’s and youth shirts will also be available to order with delivery planned in time for Christmas.

Cyprus Rugby has held several successful World Rugby and Rugby Europe courses this year including coaching, referees, and first aid courses. Participation in educational training is vital for the continued progress of rugby in Cyprus and we are committed to delivering a wider range of courses in the future.

Additionally, Cyprus now has two World Rugby Match Commissioners who will represent the island in international fixtures on behalf of Rugby Europe, further enhancing global presence and impact.

