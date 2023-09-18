September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Nicosia Book Fest returns in October

By Eleni Philippou02
ΑΦΙΣΑ ΤΕΛΙΚΟ ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ crops 1

Nicosia Book Fest is ready to welcome visitors once again in October, bringing more joy and a fascinating programme. This year, the festival returns richer than before, with activities and presentations aimed at book lovers of all ages.

The festival will shine with a rich cultural programme on four different stages: Literary, Children’s, Analogio, and Central. In total, over 70 events will be presented, while visitors will have the opportunity to participate in dozens of activities, visit over 60 booths of publishers, booksellers and other organisations, and engage in conversations with authors.

On Saturday October 7, a musical tribute to the poetry of Nazim Hikmet will be presented, featuring Rita Antonopoulou and Manolis Androulidakis, and on Sunday, the theatrical group Solo for Three will perform the play O Tsetse. All activities and presentations at the festival are free of charge.

This year’s festival will honour the country of China. Through a special pavilion with dozens of organisations and a delegation of over 70 individuals from publishing houses, universities and the public book industry of China, the festival audience will have the opportunity to explore Chinese literature and culture.

Additionally, the festival will feature the European research network Transform Europe! – a network of 39 European organisations from 23 countries dealing with political education and critical scientific analysis. Prometheas Research Institute is collaborating with the network and festival visitors will have the opportunity to become acquainted with its work and publications, as well as publications from other research institutes within the network.

The Nicosia Book Fest, organised for the eighth consecutive year, will take place at Acropolis Park on October 7 and 8, with parallel events on October 5 and 6 at the University of Cyprus, and the official opening on Friday, October 6 at the Spilies Hall in Acropolis Park at 7pm.

 

Nicosia Book Fest

8th edition of the festival. October 7-8. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. Free. www.nicosiabookfest.com

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Clear with afternoon clouds

Staff Reporter

President to participate at opening of the SDG Summit in New York

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Woman arrested for theft from Paphos supermarket

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for illegal drugs at Larnaca airport

Staff Reporter

Police rule out criminal action in death of UK patient

Staff Reporter

Arrest of a 61-year-old man for car arson

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign