September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
‘Photovoltaics for all’ programme to launch in two months

By Nikolaos Prakas

The ‘photovoltaics for all’ plan will start operating in two months, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Monday.

Speaking to CyBC in the morning, Papanastasiou said that funds from the EU Resilience and Recovery plan will be used, plus some funds from the energy use cost fee paid by people.

He also said that the plan provides for the installation of residential photovoltaic systems, with a power of 4.2 kilowatts.

Relevant applications will be submitted to the ministry of energy.

The minister stated that the approval of the project by the finance ministry is pending.

He explained that the Cyprus electricity authority’s (EAC’s) plan to install a thousand residential photovoltaic systems has been abandoned, as it cannot meet the needs of all residential users.

According to the minister, the funds will be used from the energy ministry funds for installing photovoltaics. People taking part in the scheme will have the photovoltaic system installed from these funds, and once the electricity bill becomes reduced, the participant in the plan will begin to pay back the amount to the ministry to replenish the funds, the minister said.

Commenting on the timeframe, Papanastasiou said that it will take two months, because they will have to create systems to handle the inflow of applications.

