September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Artistic Identity vs Public Image

By Eleni Philippou03
expose

After a sold-out debut in Larnaca in July, Offbeat Agora is following up their initial discussion on arts marketing with an interactive online meeting for 20 artists, cultural producers, and arts journalists on September 28.

“Just like at our very first Artist Exposé,” say organisers, “we’ll be focusing on PR and marketing for artists but delving much deeper into toolkits for shaping our communications as well as how to nurture our individual expressivity within audience development.

“The interactive discussion will focus on strategising individual marketing and relationship-building with audiences, as well as defining one’s voice throughout their artistic trajectory. We’ll refer to branding, crafting audio-visual materials and texts, selecting communication avenues, as well as building audience, and media relationships. Participants are invited to expand and innovate promotional arts practices plus share their perspectives and experiences.”

Founded by Among the Ants (Greece) and SCALA (Cyprus), Offbeat Agora is a transnational professional development initiative. Offbeat Agora cultivates a mentality of striving for constant development among local and transnational artists at any stage of their careers, with the goal of boosting professionalisation, innovation, and co-creation.

 

Artistic Identity vs Public Image

Online event for artists. September 28. Google Meets (a link will be provided to registrants one day prior the event). 6.30pm-8.30pm. [email protected]. Facebook event: Artistic Identity vs Public Image

