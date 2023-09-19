September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Autopsy shows death of Paphos patient due to fall from height

An autopsy on the body of a 78-year-old man who died at Paphos General Hospital confirmed that the man’s death was due to injuries resulting from his fall from a height.

According to the police, a forensic examination carried out on Monday by medical examiner Nikolas Charalambous, confirmed the death of the 78-year-old as due to multiple injuries from his fall, reportedly from the third floor of a building.

The deceased man, a UK national and permanent resident, who had been admitted to the pathology ward with a respiratory condition, was discovered on Sunday morning by a security guard in an internal garden of the hospital.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency, the head of Paphos CID, Michalis Nikolaou, said criminal action had been ruled out.

The scene, he said, was visited by a medical examiner as well as members of the CID who gathered evidence.

The 78-year-old had been hospitalised on September 13.

