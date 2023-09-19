Bitcoin back above $26k, but are SUI and InQubeta better investments?

Bitcoin, the best cryptocurrency, has managed to claw back some of its losses, once again crossing the $26k mark; a much-needed relief for investors. Santiment’s recent analysis indicates that this surge was driven by an uptick in address activity, hinting at the possibility of a continued bullish trajectory for BTC. Yet, as promising as Bitcoin’s rebound might appear, there are other emerging players in the market that seem to offer intriguing investment prospects. Two top crypto coins that stand out in this regard are InQubeta ($QUBE) and Sui (SUI). Let’s understand their potential.

InQubeta (QUBE): A revolutionary investment bridge

At the forefront of this discussion stands InQubeta. While many new ICOs grapple with their identities and use-cases, InQubeta has crafted a clear and compelling narrative. By serving as an innovative platform that facilitates fractional investments in AI startups via its QUBE tokens, InQubeta is transforming the AI investment landscape.

The mechanics of QUBE is what sets it apart. As a deflationary ERC20 coin, QUBE enforces a 2% tax on both buys and sells, channeling these funds to a burn wallet. Furthermore, an additional 5% tax on both buying and selling transactions are directed towards a reward pool, presenting lucrative incentives for those who stake.

But beyond its tokenomics, it’s InQubeta’s vision that captivates attention. Its mission to connect investors with budding AI startups stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering innovation. By offering a transparent and efficient platform backed by the security of blockchain, InQubeta not only promises but also delivers on making AI startup investments more accessible to the masses.

Moreover, with an impressive roadmap and exciting developments in the pipeline, the utility of QUBE is only going to shoot up from here. The resounding success of the ongoing presale is just a tip of the iceberg!

Sui (SUI): Powering speedy transactions

Then there’s Sui – a promising decentralized layer 1 blockchain that seems to tick all the right boxes for modern crypto needs. At its core, Sui provides the foundational infrastructure for a system of validations and transactions, similar to giants like Ethereum and Bitcoin. However, what sets Sui apart is its relentless focus on three primary aspects: instant transaction finality, diminished latency, and unparalleled transaction speed.

The native coin, SUI, is the lifeblood of the Sui blockchain. It serves multiple functions, from covering gas fees and conducting on-chain transactions to staking security. But, like any top crypto coin, its utility doesn’t stop at mere transactions. Holding SUI also empowers users with the capability to shape the project’s future governance, adding another layer of appeal to this promising crypto.

Final thoughts

While Bitcoin’s resurgence above the $26k mark is indeed noteworthy, the evolving crypto landscape suggests that it’s not the only game in town. InQubeta and Sui, with their distinct visions and robust frameworks, are making compelling cases for themselves.

InQubeta, with its pioneering approach to democratizing AI startup investments, is unquestionably a contender to watch closely. The innovative blend of its fractional investment model, robust tokenomics, and a vision for the future sets it apart in an otherwise cluttered crypto space. On the other hand, Sui, with its emphasis on transactional efficiency, offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain networks can and should operate.

