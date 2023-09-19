September 19, 2023

Cypriot composer Giorgos Kolias found dead at his home

Cyprus’ artistic community mourns the passing of 43-year-old composer, George Kolias. News of his death spread across social media on Tuesday evening.

Kolias was found dead at his home. According to Limassol police spokesperson Leftheris Kyricou, no indications of foul play were detected at the scene.

“We are awaiting the coroner’s report to determine the exact time of the autopsy on the body, which will help establish the precise cause of death,” he said

He added that friends and family members of the composer last heard from him on September 15.

The Cyprus Actors’ Association expressed deep sadness over Kolias’ passing, adding in a statement that “his loss will be felt in both the world of music and theatre.”

The Theatrical Organization of Cyprus (THOC) also expressed profound grief over the unexpected death. They acknowledged his remarkable contributions to the cultural sphere and his significant imprint on their productions.

Kolias collaborated with THOC on numerous productions, including “Metamorphosis” (2009), “The Stone” (2013), “The Third Wreath” (2014), “The Shell” (2018), and “Ambiguity” (2022).

In recognition of his outstanding musical talents, George Kolias was honoured with the Music Award at the THOC Theatre Awards in 2007-2008 and in 2008-2009 for his work on “Thebes XII: Supplication,” produced by the Theatrical Group “Anerada” and Paraplevros Productions.

Born and raised in Cyprus, Kolias achieved artistic recognition primarily through his musical compositions for theatre, dance, cinema, television, radio, and documentaries.

He graduated with honours from Berklee College of Music in Boston, specialising in film music composition.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with various organizations and groups in Cyprus, such as THOC, Alpha Square, Satirical Theatre, Dionysos Theatre, ETHAL, Tsepis Theatre, Antilogos Theatre, Point To Group, and Asomates Dynames, among others.

Notable projects include the 2021 performance “Take a Seat in the Square,” where Kolias hosted Limassol artists on the Rialto Theatre stage.

