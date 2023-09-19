Focus on reviving talks in President’s meetings in New York

President Nikos Christodoulides will meet on Tuesday with the President of the European Council to discuss efforts towards reviving Cyprus talks, while the issue will also be discussed on the same day by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Christodoulides on Wednesday will address the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.
Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether a trilateral meeting among Guterres, Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar will take place in New York. Guterres will meet with the two leaders separately, Christodoulides on Friday and Tatar on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Tuesday will have a series of bilateral meetings with other foreign ministers and he will participate in a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Greece and Israel.
In his meeting on Tuesday with the EU Council President Charles Michel, Christodoulides is expected to discuss efforts for the resumption of UN led negotiations and the EU’s role in the matter, as he did on Monday with the President of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen.
According to the programme of his visit, the president will attend early on Tuesday a reception hosted by the UNSG at the UN headquarters in the honour of heads of state participating in the assembly.
Later on, he will attend the opening session which will be addressed, among others, by the UNSG, US President Joe Biden, the King of Jordan Abdullah II, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Following that the president will have the meeting with the EU Council President Charles Michel.
Later on, he will meet with Director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Jeffrey Sachs to discuss climate change and the Republic’s initiative to address its impact in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Following that, the president will have separate meetings with President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski and President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.
He will later on address the Leaders’ Dialogue on “Unity and Solidarity”.
In the evening, Christodoulides will be accompanied by his wife, Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, to a reception for the heads of state, hosted by the Bidens.