September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seventeen fire incidents over twenty-four hour period

By Staff Reporter
Fire services on Monday were called to put out a fire that broke out in an apartment in Nicosia, which was caused by an electrical device.

According to a post on platform X by fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis, at 1.38pm the call was received to put out the fire which broke out in Geri, in a storage space for clothing on the second floor of an apartment building. Two fire trucks were sent to extinguish the blaze.

At the time of the fire, the occupants were absent and the cause was traced to a problem with an electrical device.

Later at 9.30pm, a fire broke out in a double cab vehicle parked inside a car wash facility at a Peyia petrol station in Paphos.

Two fire engines put out the blaze and the vehicle sustained extensive damages. The incident will be investigated on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11pm, the services responded to a fire which burned dry grasses, scrublands and mounds of waste in a hilly area in Kallithea in Dali, Nicosia, in an area of approximately two hectares.

Three fire engines responded and the fire was brought under control shortly before 1am. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

In the last 24 hours, the fire service responded to a total of 24 incidents, 17 fires and seven special services.

