September 20, 2023

Bilateral defence cooperation discussed by minister of defence in Jordan (Video)

By Source: Cyprus News Agency061
Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas with Chief of the Jordanian Armed Forces General Youssef Al Hunaity during his offciali visit to Jordan [CNA]

Strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan were discussed by the Minister of Defence Michalis Giorgallas, during the official visit to Jordan at the invitation of the Chief of the Jordanian Armed Forces, General Youssef Al Hunaity.

According to an official statement, the minister’s visit is part of the regular bilateral consultations on defence and security issues with states in the region and is a continuation of the visit of the President of the Republic to Amman last August.

As reported, during the meeting with the chief of the Jordanian armed forces, General Youssef Al Hunaity, “the bilateral defence cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan was reviewed and further ways of strengthening and deepening it were discussed, by conducting trainings and joint exercises of the special forces and the aviation in Jordan and Cyprus.”

It is added that Giorgallas was also received by Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher Al-Khasawneh, with whom they discussed issues of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, while it is added that the minister thanked the Jordanian PM for his immediate response and assistance in sending aerial firefighting resources to help extinguish the recent fires on the island.

It is also noted that they agreed to further strengthen the already good relations and the military cooperation developed in recent years between the two countries.

The minister also had the opportunity to meet with Archbishop of Kyriakoupolis Christophoros, with whom he discussed ways of strengthening the pastoral work of the Orthodox Church in Jordan.

Giorgallas also visited the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC), where he received information and a tour and discussed cooperation with the national guard in providing training personnel.

