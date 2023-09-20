Dynamic Works marks 20 dynamic years with grand celebration

Dynamic Works, a pioneering force in Cyprus’ technological landscape, marked its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration, held on September 18, 2023 at its new Nicosia headquarters. The event brought together over 300 esteemed guests, including clients, forex industry leaders, entrepreneurs, ministers, government officials and MPs, culminating in a memorable evening of reflection and anticipation for the future.

Dynamic Works has played a pivotal role in placing Cyprus on the global map of technological development, thanks to its flagship product, Dynamic Works Syntellicore, an award-winning, fully-fledged White Label solution and administration tool for Financial Organisations. Over the past two decades, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation and technology, revolutionising industries and empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions.

The 20th-anniversary celebration served as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to technological excellence and its dedication to the growth of Cyprus as a prominent tech hub in the region.

Established in 2003 by Angelos Gregoriou and George Georgiou, the company has been setting the standard ever since – a national success story of a local business that has achieved global reach and visibility.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were:

• Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos, whose presence highlighted the government’s support for innovative businesses as an essential component of financial stability, and the broader financial outlook for Cyprus and the region.

• Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Philippos Hadjizacharias, who underlined the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

• Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, who recognised Dynamic Works’ role in advancing research and development in Cyprus, and highlighted the importance of applied research for Cyprus.

In his address, Dynamic Works co-founder and CEO Angelos Gregoriou expressed gratitude for the remarkable journey of the past two decades, emphasising the company’s commitment to continued growth, innovation and partnerships.

“Our 20-year journey has been an incredible adventure, and we are proud to have played a significant role in the technological transformation of Cyprus,” noted CEO Gregoriou. “With the support of our clients, partners and team members, we are excited about the limitless possibilities that the future holds.”

He also presented Syntellicore’s new innovations and announced the opening of a third office, in Paphos.

Eminent members of parliament and political leaders attended the celebration, further showcasing the widespread support for the company’s contribution. Also in attendance were representatives of financial organisations and forex companies from across the world, each of which has worked with Dynamic Works Syntellicore over the years.

The evening included nostalgic reflections on Dynamic Works’ journey so far, as well as an exciting look ahead to the company’s future endeavours. Attendees were treated to presentations on the latest advancements in Syntellicore, reaffirming the company’s status as a trailblazer in the tech industry.

A live band provided a convivial backdrop to the evening, as guests mingled and networked to melodies, while the company’s own band also briefly took the stage, impressing the crowd with their musical skills.

As Dynamic Works celebrates this remarkable milestone, it stands as a testament to the power of innovation, determination and collaboration. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology, forging new paths, and making Cyprus a beacon of technological excellence.

