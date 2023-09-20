September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Intense day of local elections in June

By Tom Cleaver00
ΓΔ Υπουργείου Εσωτερικών – Εκπρόσωποι πολιτικών κομμάτων
Elikkos Ilia outlining the upcoming elections

Political parties were informed on Wednesday of the changes which have taken place in the electoral system due to recently enacted local government reforms.

In a meeting regarding next year’s elections of local government authorities, school board members, and MEPs, interior ministry director general Elikkos Ilia explained that eight separate electoral contests will take place at the same time on June 9, 2024.

The elections in question will be for mayors, deputy mayors, municipal councillors, mukhtars, community council leaders, leaders of district self-governing organisations, members of school boards, and MEPs.

Many of these positions will be fought for the first time as they were created by changes to municipalities.

Ilia explained that “a new administrative map has been created within the framework of local government reform”.

He added that “all citizens of the Republic and citizens of the European Union have the right to vote, so long as they have reached the age of 18 and are registered in the electoral roll of the relevant municipality and community”.

He underlined the “necessity of cooperation between the interior ministry, political parties, and also candidates”, adding that these elections “are expected to be among the most demanding and complex in the history of the Republic of Cyprus”.

He said meetings will continue with political parties and the media with the aim of informing the general public about the elections.

Related Posts

Freedom Finance Europe brings world ballet to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Planned meeting to plot support measures for shoppers 

Nick Theodoulou

What deputy government spokesperson claimed overtime for

Nick Theodoulou

AG rebuffs auditor-general’s claim of squandering money

Antigoni Pitta

International journalists call for investigation into spy claims

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides calls on Erdogan to work together for peace (updated)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign