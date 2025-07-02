Honest, well-made food

Some of the best meals begin without a plan; just a feeling that it’s time to eat. That’s how my partner and I found ourselves on Pavlou Valsamaki Street in Larnaca after a walk along the Phinikoudes. Not knowing what we wanted, as long as it wasn’t a kebab or fast food, we walked into a place called Special Kebab House, perhaps a bit of a bold move!

We’d passed it before and it always seemed full. The place has that familiar, no-fuss look from the outside. A few signs in the window, a small outdoor seating area. But the closer you get, the more you can smell what’s coming from the kitchen, and that was all the encouragement we needed.

Inside, it was modern, clean, warm and welcoming. It felt like the kind of place where regulars know the staff by name. There was the sound of plates being carried out from the kitchen, background conversation, and the gentle shuffle of cutlery against plates. Nothing loud or hectic, just a comfortable buzz.

We were quickly shown to a table and handed menus, which had pictures of the food. I know some people think that is tacky but I like the idea of knowing what I’m going to get. After all, we eat with our eyes first! We skipped over the kebab options and went for two dishes that felt more home-style. My partner chose kleftiko and I went for moussaka.

The kleftiko arrived first, tender and aromatic. The lamb had clearly been cooked low and slow, the kind of meat that falls apart with hardly any effort. It sat alongside potatoes that had soaked up just enough of the juices and a bit of salad to keep things feeling balanced. The flavour was rich but clean, and the portion was more than generous. It was most definitely as good as it looked!

My moussaka came not long after, piping hot and nicely browned on top. It was layered with aubergine and potato, and the béchamel had just the right texture, not too thick, not too runny. I could taste a touch of spice in the meat, maybe cinnamon, though it wasn’t overpowering. It was the kind of dish you eat slowly because it’s more than just filling. It’s satisfying.

Halfway through the meal, I noticed the table next to us being served grilled sea bream (tsipoura). It had been opened and the white fish meat looked so tender. As the waiter placed it down, the smell caught me straight away. Next time, that’s what I’m having.

The service throughout was calm and natural. No one hovered, but we never had to ask for anything twice. Our water glasses were topped up without fuss, and there was always someone nearby in case we needed anything.

We weren’t in a rush to leave, so we stayed a while after our plates were cleared. Around us, the place continued to fill up. Some people came in for quick lunches, others settled in the way we had and take away orders were being picked up. It was the kind of environment that makes you want to linger. Nothing theatrical or staged, just honest, well-made food in a setting that doesn’t try to be more than it is.

The bill came to just under €35 with drinks for the two of us, which felt completely fair given the quality and portion sizes. We thought briefly about dessert but agreed we were comfortably full.

As we were standing to leave, another sea bream passed us, and we couldn’t help but pause for a second look. It had that fresh-off-the-grill look. For both of us, next time, for sure.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Cyprus cuisine

WHERE Special Kebab House, Pavlou Valsamiki 31, Larnaca

WHEN 10am-12pm 7 days a week

CONTACT 99 723432

HOW MUCH Kleftiko €16, Moussaka €10