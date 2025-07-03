€75.7m in high-value property sold across Cyprus in May rebound

Cyprus recorded €75.7 million in high-value property transactions in May 2025, showing a strong rebound from April, with Nicosia leading the market, according to real estate analytics firm Ask Wire.

Land Registry data revealed that the ten most expensive transactions nationwide reached €38.8m, with the top deal being the €12.5m sale of a plot in Engomi, Nicosia.

Limassol dominated the top 10 list with five sales, while Nicosia and Paphos each reported two transactions, and Larnaca contributed one.

In district terms, Nicosia emerged as the leader in the high-end market with €23.8m in its top 10 transactions, accounting for 31.4 per cent of the national total.

Limassol followed with €20.9m (27.6 per cent), while Paphos posted €16.1m (21.2 per cent). Larnaca recorded €10.5m (13.8 per cent), and Famagusta reported €4.5m, making up 6 per cent of the total.

The most expensive transaction in each district included a €12.5m plot in Engomi in Nicosia, a €7m house in Kato Paphos, and a €2.85m property in Katholiki, Limassol.

In Larnaca, the top deal was a €2.25m field in Agios Nikolaos, while Famagusta’s highest transaction involved a €1.2m field.

Houses featured prominently among May’s ten highest-value sales, with six entries. The list also included a plot, two other property types, and one field.

Nationwide, the 50 largest transactions comprised 22 houses, underlining the strong performance of residential properties in the market.

Ask Wire CEO Pavlos Loizou said May was the second-best performing month of 2025 so far for high-value transactions, following March.

He pointed out that half of the 50 most expensive sales exceeded €1m, reflecting increased activity across all districts compared to April.

Loizou concluded that “houses were a significant feature in May’s data, as six of the top 10 transactions involved residential properties, while 22 house sales were recorded in the top 50 overall.”