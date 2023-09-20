September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police intensify efforts to tackle noise pollution in Kato Paphos

By Antigoni Pitta0148
paphos harbour tourists 2016
File photo: Tourists walk along Paphos harbour

Paphos police are adopting measures to fight noise pollution and maintain safety in the tourist area of Kato Paphos, spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said on Wednesday.

Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency that the Ayios Antonios area is home to several entertainment venues, and that noise pollution is observed there on a regular basis.

He added that there have been times where Paphos police have been called to the area to break up fights.

Therefore, police are taking increased measures, especially during this period of increased tourist traffic, Nikolaou said.

Every night, Paphos police officers are conducting patrols on foot and by car, with help from the rapid response unit (MMAD) on weekends.

The aim is the safeguarding of the specific street and area, he said.

