September 21, 2023

Fire in Kellia now under control

By Staff Reporter
A fire in Kellia was brought under complete control by early Thursday after burning through two hectares of reedbeds and wild vegetation.

The fire services reported that the wildfire broke out around 7.30pm on Wednesday in the “Rinia” area of the community in Larnaca. The fire was brought under full control five-and-a-half hours later, by around 1am, after burning 1.9 hectares of land and vegetation.

Seventeen people from the forestry department with four fire engines and an earth mover participated in the extinguishing operation. The operations were assisted by the fire service with five personnel and two fire engines as well as a private agricultural tractor.

Forces remain at the scene to guard against flare ups while the exact causes of the blaze are being investigated.

