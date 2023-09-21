September 21, 2023

Police seize loaded pistol discovered in Limassol grave

Workers conducting excavation work at the Ayios Nikolaos cemetery in Limassol on Thursday discovered a loaded pistol along with 45 fully loaded firearm cartridges underneath a burial plaque.

Limassol police was promptly called to the scene and upon further examination, officers confirmed that the buried items included a loaded pistol containing four live rounds, as well as an additional 45 fully loaded firearm cartridges of various calibres.

All items were found to be in good condition and have been collected for further forensic analysis.

Police are now attempting to trace the firearm’s history and determine whether it has been reported as stolen, while identifying any potential connections to criminal activities.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this discovery to come forward and assist with the case.

