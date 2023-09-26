September 26, 2023

Centre for Chinese studies opens in Cyprus

By Nikolaos Prakas076
The first centre for Chinese studies has been established on the island at the European University of Cyprus (EUC), an announcement said on Tuesday.

The centre is the fifth in Europe and the 15th in the world to be created. The centre at EUC was jointly created by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the university.

The opening of the centre took place at the European University Cyprus and was attended by President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Professor Gao Xiang – who has the status of Minister – and the Rector of EUC Professor Andreas Efstathiou.

The operation of the CASS-EUC Centre for Chinese Studies, will focus on promoting activities related to the development of knowledge about China through the organisation of exhibitions, conferences, studies, seminars and thematic courses, the development of joint research projects, and the publication of academic articles.

In addition, the centre will establish and maintain mutually beneficial academic, research and service collaborations that promote the interdisciplinary methodology of research communities, thus promoting the connection between China and Cyprus in the fields of Legal Studies, Humanities and Social Sciences.

