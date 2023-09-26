Everlodge (ELDG) rockets to new heights, surpassing Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC)

Everlodge has been surging lately, surpassing Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC). This is likely because the platform allows anyone to invest in real estate with as little as $100. Let’s understand why Everlodge has a bright future ahead of it.

Ripple (XRP) removed from New York’s greenlist

On September 18, 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) announced new regulations for its oversight of virtual currencies. As part of these new regulations, the NYDFS removed Ripple (XRP) from its “greenlist” of approved cryptocurrencies.

The new criteria are designed to protect retail investors from risky cryptocurrencies. The NYDFS said that it will consider several factors when evaluating tokens for listing, including the token’s utility, security, and regulatory compliance.

The NYDFS said that it removed Ripple from the greenlist because it does not meet its new criteria for listing tokens.

The removal of XRP from the greenlist is a significant setback for Ripple. It could make it difficult for crypto firms in New York to offer Ripple to their customers. Furthermore, Ripple (XRP) is currently trading at $0.51. Ripple is down 86.74% from it’s all-time high of $3.84. Furthermore, the price of Ripple has declined by 1.15% in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) falls 3.19% in 24 hours, despite ongoing success

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not targeted Litecoin (LTC). Litecoin is one of the few cryptocurrencies that has escaped scrutiny. The SEC sees Litecoin as a non-security.

Litecoin is also doing well in terms of adoption. Litecoin is currently the second most popular cryptocurrency on the BitPay payment processor. Additionally, it is now possible to buy Litecoin with PayPal through Ledger Live.

Despite its success, Litecoin has been underperforming price-wise in recent weeks. Litecoin token is currently trading at $65.10, which is 84.24% below its all-time high of $412.96. The price has declined by 3.19% in the last 24 hours.

Everlodge (ELDG): A new way to diversify your investment portfolio and earn passive income

A new project emerged that will allow anyone to invest in real estate. That project’s name is Everlodge. The platform will divide real estate assets into small pieces, and sell them as NFTs. Thus, you can own a fraction of a real estate asset, even if you can’t afford to buy the entire property. Anyone can invest in real estate with just $100. This is because the tokens can be bought and sold on a marketplace.

In order to earn passive income, Everlodge is a great way to diversify your investment portfolio.

In order to earn passive income, Everlodge is a great way to diversify your investment portfolio. When you invest in ELDG, you will receive rental income from the properties that you own. You will also benefit from property price appreciation. The platform will allow investors to participate in the global real estate market, which is worth over $280 trillion, and receive a high ROI.

Everlodge’s coin, ELDG, powers the ecosystem. The token will enable you to buy properties on the marketplace, and give holders discounts and perks, such as free vacation nights in the platform’s catalog of properties. Holders will also be able to stake the token to help secure the ecosystem, and receive passive income.

The platform is currently in the 3rd stage of presale, and is trading at $0.018. Experts are forecasting that the token will be worth at least $1 once it is listed on a major cryptocurrency exchange.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more