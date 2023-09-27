September 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another Greek Cypriot arrested in north for fake car insurance

By Tom Cleaver06
Cars queue up at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint
Another Greek Cypriot has been arrested in the north after attempting to pass the Ayios Dometios crossing point with counterfeit car insurance documents.

The man, aged 42, was arrested on Monday evening and appeared in court in northern Nicosia on Wednesday accused of “putting false documents into circulation”.

He was arrested after handing the document to a police officer, who realised it had been counterfeited.

He was remanded in custody for three days.

The man’s arrest comes just days after another Greek Cypriot had been arrested having crossed to the north 17 times on counterfeit insurance documents he claimed to have obtained from Turkish Cypriot bank Creditwest.

 

