Events on the fringe to look forward to

With October just around the corner, next month’s agenda is shaping up. New festival editions marking important anniversaries are on the horizon including the 10 years of the Buffer Fringe Performing Arts Festival of the Home for Cooperation.
From October 5 to 7, numerous locations in Nicosia will host the festival’s events presenting an exciting line-up of local and international performances and workshops, under the theme Turning Point. The 2023 edition is co-curated by Ahmad Baba, a returning artist from the 2022 lineup, and Eleni Angastiniotou, representing Visual Voices, in collaboration with the Home for Cooperation team. Apart from the three-day agenda, the festival will also host additional parallel activities on October 4 and 8.
Buffer Fringe will open at its founding location on October 5, at the Home for Cooperation, where all performances and installations will be open to the public and free. Four performances and two installations will be presented on the first day in the Buffer Zone from 7pm onwards.
The following day’s events will take place at the Gardens of the Future at 7pm, in Nicosia, showcasing performances from Brazil, Italy and Greece. October 7’s events will take festival-goers to a charming old bookshop in the old town, in the north, called Rüstem where another two performances will take place at 7.30pm. Then, a vibrant closing party will bring artists, organisers and audiences together, partying from 10pm to midnight. The tickets for the performances on 6 and 7 can be obtained online, from the website of the Home for Cooperation.
During the festival week, free workshops by participating artists will be offered. On October 4, the two-hour workshop Character’s Toolcase by Art Vouveau will be held at Rüstem Bookstore at 6pm. On October 6, a workshop called Colliding Bodies by the Volta Collective will take place at 3pm at Prozak Kafeneio while on October 7 Prozak will host the Taking the Floor workshop by Paula Carrara and Carlos Canhameiro at 12pm.
Lastly, the Floating: A Work in Progress by Art Vouveau session, will take place at the Home for Cooperation on October 8 at 7pm. Participation in these workshops is free yet registrations are required and can be done on each workshop’s page on the website.
