September 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former ‘MP’ in the north arrested for forged medical prescriptions

By Andria Kades057
medicine
Used blister packets that contained medicines, tablets and pills are seen, in this picture illustration taken June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Illustration

Authorities in the north were on Tuesday clamping down on a prescription medicine scandal, after 26 bin bags with tablets were found in an abandoned building.

Reports from the north said the bin bags in Famagusta contained illegally prescribed medicine, and 160,000 prescriptions will be assessed dated from 2018.

Another doctor and pharmacist have been remanded, bringing the total arrested to 13.

The doctor which was remanded was a former ‘MP’ with the Democratic Party.

Related Posts

Forget the Akamas you hoped to see

CM Guest Columnist

National Council briefed over Cyprob developments in New York

Andria Kades

Contentious e-basket bill discussed in parliament

Andria Kades

Illegal supermarkets reported but nothing done, MPs hear

Andria Kades

Majority of refugee homes not connected to sewage due to cost

Nikolaos Prakas

Fire in Limassol’s Alassa area (Update)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign