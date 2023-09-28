September 28, 2023

Lidl Cyprus backs eco-conscious Mind REset scheme for third year

Aiming to raise awareness as well as motivate children toward addressing environmental issues, Lidl Cyprus is once again organising the educational Mind REset programme this year, in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Junior Achievement Cyprus and the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth.

The Mind REset programme, an initiative by Lidl Cyprus, is a modern, environmental idea development programme with five fields of action: REduce, REdesign, REcycle, REmove, REsearch, and is based on the general REset Plastic strategy of the Schwarz Group to which Lidl belongs, striving for a planet with less plastic. The programme gives Primary School students of the fifth and sixth grades, as well as first and second grade High School students, the chance to innovate in a fun and interactive way by creating a virtual business toward reducing plastic use in everyday life.

The main objectives of the programme are, among others, to inform, raise awareness and motivate new generations about environmental issues. The educational initiative aims to stimulate critical thinking and familiarise young people with issues related to the environment, innovation and entrepreneurship – valuable skills that deserve to be cultivated both in the context of school careers, as well as in later adult life.

Interested schools can learn more information and register for the Mind REset programme here, by filling in all the necessary fields in the online form.

Lidl Cyprus has created a framework of actions, activities and partnerships that have, as their ultimate goal, the practical support of the environment, as well as the sustainability of our planet, with a sense of responsibility and a vision for a better tomorrow for everyone.

