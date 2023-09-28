September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaUkraineWorld

Ukrainian forces are “gradually gaining ground”, Nato chief says

By Reuters News Service04
ukraine's president zelenskiy meets with nato secretary general stoltenberg in kyiv
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint news briefing with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces were “gradually gaining ground” in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg also said Russian troops were fighting for Moscow’s “imperial delusions”.

Stoltenberg announced that NATO now had over-arching framework contracts in place with arms companies worth 2.4 billion euros ($2.53 billion) for key ammunition, including 1 billion euros in firm orders.

He said such contracts would allow NATO members to replenish their depleted stockpiles while also continuing to provide Ukraine with ammunition, a key factor in the war.

Stoltenberg also condemned Russian strikes near Ukraine’s border with NATO member Romania. He said there was no evidence such strikes were a deliberate attack on Romania but branded them “reckless” and “destabilizing”.

Related Posts

EU talks migration as Italy, Germany worry over increased arrivals

Reuters News Service

US soldier Travis King arrives in Texas after release from N. Korea

Staff Reporter

More than half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians have left

Reuters News Service

Bear gatecrashes picnic and gobbles family’s enchiladas and tacos

CyprusMail

North Korea amends constitution on nuclear policy, cites US provocations

Reuters News Service

2024 Republican debate shows why absent Trump is in the lead

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign