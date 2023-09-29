Crypto round-up: Analyzing the latest in the Cryptocurrency market

The cryptocurrency market in the USA has seen significant developments in recent days. In this in-depth analysis of the latest happenings, we explore the most critical events shaping the crypto landscape.

Bitcoin futures open interest and Binance uncertainty

Bitcoin’s open interest on derivatives exchanges saw a sudden increase of $1 billion on September 18. This coincided with Bitcoin’s price spiking above $27,200 on many crypto platforms in the USA, marking its highest point in over two weeks. The immediate question that arose was whether this spike was driven by market manipulation or other factors.

However, a deeper examination of the situation revealed a more complex narrative. While the sudden open interest surge hinted at substantial buying activity, the funding rate, a key metric that measures the imbalance between long and short positions in Bitcoin futures contracts, remained relatively stable. This suggests that the surge might not have been solely due to bullish sentiment.

The catalyst for this surge was linked to the pending unsealing of court documents related to Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had accused Binance of non-cooperation and other violations. Despite the excitement surrounding the unsealing of these documents, it turned out that there was limited concrete information within them.

Later in the day, a federal judge rejected the SEC’s request to inspect Binance.US’s technical infrastructure, but questions remained about Binance International’s control over assets. As a result of these developments, Bitcoin’s open interest dropped to $11.3 billion by the end of September 18, coinciding with a 2.4% price decrease to $26,770. Approximately 80% of the open interest surge disappeared within 24 hours, suggesting that the entities behind the surge were no longer interested in maintaining their positions.

The sudden reversal of fortunes in Bitcoin’s open interest underscores the complexities of the cryptocurrency market, where price movements and market sentiment can shift rapidly. While the exact motives behind the open interest surge remain unclear, it’s essential to consider various factors, including market dynamics and trading strategies, before making definitive conclusions about market manipulation.

Bitcoin’s price volatility and brief surge above $27,000

On a separate note, Bitcoin experienced significant price volatility when it briefly soared above $27,000, marking its highest level since late August. However, this surge was short-lived, as Bitcoin quickly retreated by about 2% in just a matter of minutes, ultimately settling at around $26,700.

Despite this abrupt drop, Bitcoin managed to maintain an overall gain of 0.8% over the past 24 hours. However, it’s worth noting that Bitcoin’s performance slightly lagged behind the broader cryptocurrency market, as indicated by the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which registered a 1.1% rise during the same period. This episode highlights the inherent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where price swings can be sudden and significant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum react to the FOMC decision anticipation

In the context of broader market dynamics, both Bitcoin and Ethereum faced consolidation as they reacted to the upcoming U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate announcement. Market expectations were that the Federal Reserve would maintain its existing interest rates, despite inflation levels exceeding expectations in August.

Bitcoin’s intraday performance was characterized by a marginal decline, as it dropped to an intraday low of $26,918.32. This decline followed a peak at $27,488.76 the previous day. A significant factor contributing to this price drop was the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a widely watched technical indicator.

The RSI fell below the key level of 60.00, tracking around 57.08 and moving closer to a support point at 55.00. While this decline was notable, the overarching momentum in Bitcoin’s market remained predominantly bullish. The decline was primarily attributed to profit-taking by investors in anticipation of the Fed’s announcement.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also experienced a price drop during the same session. After reaching a high of $1,669.02 on the previous day, ETH/USD retreated to a low of $1,621.36. This move brought Ethereum close to a support level at $1,620.

In summary, the cryptocurrency market continues to be a dynamic and volatile space. While Bitcoin and Ethereum both faced short-term price fluctuations, the overarching market sentiment remains influenced by factors such as regulatory developments, economic announcements like the FOMC decision, and technical indicators. Investors and traders in the cryptocurrency space must remain vigilant and well-informed to navigate these ever-changing conditions effectively.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more