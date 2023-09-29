September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

‘Golden passport’ scandal: legal service grapples with caseload

By Andria Kades01
passport

The legal service is dealing with one of its biggest ever caseloads surrounding the ‘golden passport’ scandal, with over 110 box files of data to be processed, it emerged on Friday.

According to reports, the case files concern 22 incidents of passports in return for investments, with one suspect including a former minister.

The attorney general’s office is still investigating the material however Philenews suggested there were enough indicators to suggest criminal proceedings.

A civil service employee is also facing potential charges, though efforts to finalise any charges are still ongoing.

Citing sources, Philenews reported individuals facing charges may end up being witnesses though the AG will make the final decisions.

Specifically, a major investigation surrounds one individual who provided 22 passports and another law firm which aided in the scheme.

Earlier this month, four defendants in the ‘golden passports’ case were referred to criminal trial on charges that include conspiracy to defraud the Republic and influencing a public official in violation of the laws criminalising corruption.

The defendants are former House President Demetris Syllouris, former Akel MP and developer Christakis Giovani, officer for the Giovani Group Antonis Antoniou, and lawyer Andreas Pittadjis.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Tender for new legal service building cancelled

Andria Kades

Nearly 300 kilogrammes of trash removed in Larnaca beach cleanup

Gina Agapiou

Diko ‘satisfied’ with 2 per cent defence spending target

Tom Cleaver

Stewart optimistic about appointment of UN envoy

Nikolaos Prakas

Over 200 public schools to launch afternoon sessions

Gina Agapiou

Interior ministry has ‘clear intention to proceed’ with affordable housing project

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign