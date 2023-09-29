September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

New arrest in Limassol anti-migration riot case

By Staff Reporter01
File photo: the protest in Limassol

Police made another arrest centred on the anti-migration riot in Limassol earlier in September, with the suspect linked to a vandalised barber shop.

The police announced on Friday that the Limassol branch has scientific evidence that the suspect is linked to the vandalised barber shop. The business was ransacked by masked rioters who set fire to the premises.

Limassol police said that the investigations are ongoing.

It added that the other 13 suspects who have been arrested are set to appear before court on October 25.


