September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Straight to criminal court for those arrested in Limassol violence

By Nikolaos Prakas01
car on fire at molos parking area
A car set on fire in the Molos area of Limassol on Friday night

Thirteen people arrested during racist riots in Limassol last week are appearing in criminal court in October, the Limassol District Court decided on Wednesday, after they filed the case directly there.

Last week, a protest against migrants quickly turned violent, and dissolved into rioting, with attacks focusing on migrants, tourists and migrant-owned businesses.

The 13 individuals, aged 16 to 50, were originally meant to appear in Limassol district court, however following instructions from the attorney general’s office, the case was filed with the criminal court, with a rap sheet including conspiring to commit a crime, rioting, racism, xenophobia and intentionally causing damage and harm.

The court said that 11 of the 13 were released with travel restrictions, while the man arrested, who was already on house arrest, was taken to the central prisons, until the trial starts.

The 50-year-old, who is suspected of organising the violence, is set to be kept in custody until the start of the trial.

However, his lawyer objected to this decision, and the court decided to re-examine the issue on Thursday. The man was taken back into police custody, until Thursday.

Ahead of the hearing in Limassol for the 13, friends hung placards outside the entrance of the court, which ready this like “Long live the Greek nation”, and “Punish those brining them [migrants] and not those kicking them out. Good job boys!”

 

