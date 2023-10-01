October 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Lessons in the constitution much appreciated

By CM Reader's View00
letters 1 grammata

Thank you for that editorial on Friday ‘Deputies must show respect for the constitution’. You taught me (and hopefully us) something I did not know. Bless the ‘fighting’ heart of Ms Charalambidou that she’s trying to right wrongs but unaware of the law.

But you see, so much of what is going on in and around our government is ‘against the law’ – so we all have an attitude of ‘never mind’. Let’s just try to sort out this sad little country of ours. Agreed?

More constitutional lessons are much appreciated.

 

Sandra Tryfon, Nicosia


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Oil, diesel, petrol prices – it will get worse

Dr Charles Ellinas

Hands off the Refugee Convention

Alper Ali Riza

Independence Day should be a time for reflection

CM Reader's View

Azerbaijan’s use of force in Nagorno-Karabakh risks undermining key international norms

The Conversation

Shutdowns are a uniquely American drama − in the UK, it’s just not Parliament’s cup of tea

The Conversation

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Presidential surrender to whims of our real ruler

Patroclos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign